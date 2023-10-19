Supermassive Games Releases “Horde Mode” DLC for The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Supermassive Games has recently launched a new downloadable content (DLC) for their popular game, The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR. This DLC, titled “Horde Mode,” adds an exciting new gameplay experience where players must battle against relentless swarms of enemies. As you progress through each room, the difficulty level increases, testing your skills and survival instincts.

About the “Horde Mode” DLC

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR has introduced an exhilarating new mode that is completely free for players. Prepare yourself for a nightmarish rollercoaster ride into hell as you face waves of terrifying enemies. With each room you conquer, the enemies become even more challenging, forcing you to adapt and strategize to survive. Be prepared to encounter hideous apparitions from the depths of hell as you fight for your life.

Features of the DLC include:

Extreme G Rollercoaster Drops – Hang on tight as you experience new levels of speed and thrilling drops on the rollercoaster.

– Hang on tight as you experience new levels of speed and thrilling drops on the rollercoaster. Intense Rooms of Hell – Each room presents a progressively harder challenge. Will you be able to conquer them all or will you meet your doom?

– Each room presents a progressively harder challenge. Will you be able to conquer them all or will you meet your doom? Power Up – Unlock the most powerful gun in the game by achieving multiple headshots. This weapon will give you an advantage in your next encounter.

– Unlock the most powerful gun in the game by achieving multiple headshots. This weapon will give you an advantage in your next encounter. Don’t Blink – Stay vigilant and keep your eyes open. Blink encounter attacks can swiftly lead to your demise if you’re not careful.

Availability

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR DLC is currently available exclusively for PlayStation VR2.

Watch the Launch Trailer and View Screenshots





