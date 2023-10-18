About Superfy

Superfy is a mobile app that aims to connect users with real people for answers and advice on various topics. Unlike AI chatbots, Superfy allows users to engage in live chat conversations with other humans.

How It Works

Superfy uses its proprietary AI technology called Matchpoint AI to match users with relevant individuals in real time. The AI considers factors such as online availability, expertise, and personal relevance to ensure the best matching experience. For specific queries, the AI matches users with people who have knowledge in relevant areas.

The User Experience

Superfy offers a chat-like interface, creating a more personal and engaging experience for users. This leads to subjective answers and discussions where users can contribute their ideas, tips, recommendations, and support.

Key Features

Ability to ask questions and get instant responses from real people

Median response time of around 20 seconds

Auto-generated dynamic database to identify patterns within discussions

Push notifications to solicit more answers

Active engagement from approximately 85% of users

Average daily usage of 31 minutes per user

Over 10.5 million messages sent per month

Expansion Plans

Although predominantly used by young, Gen Z users in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., Superfy aims to reach a broader audience in the future.

Funding and Availability

Superfy has received $5 million in funding and an additional $1.5 million in grants from the Israeli Innovation Authority (IIA). The app is available for free download on iOS.