A new update has been released for Starship Troopers: Extermination Update 0.5.0.

Added a new game mode for

4 players

, providing a close-quarters combat experience in Bug tunnels. The objective of Hive Hunt is for players to

plant Nukes at Arachnid Hive Cores

, and then extract before time runs out.

Players can use new portable Light Beacons to assist in navigating the darkness, and will sometimes discover more helpful items scattered throughout the Hives near the bodies of less fortunate Troopers.

For a deeper look into the design intent and inspirations for this mode, check out our recent Hive Hunt Dev Blog.

Added a

real time XP feed

shown in the player’s HUD during gameplay. This feature will give players better feedback and visibility on what actions they are taking that add to their XP. We believe this will encourage players to play in a way that helps their team’s goal.

We’ve also assigned

new XP rewards

to many more actions in the game. We’ve outlined all these XP changes in the Tables below:

Morita XXX Sniper Rifle : a powerful sniper rifle for Hunters

TW-2 SPecial Light Infantry Tactical (SP.L.I.T) Shotgun with 3 variants:

– Operator: Standard Pump-action Buckshot

– Hunter: Pump-action Slug

– Bastion: Full Auto Slug

Ammo Stockpile : Provides 15 deliverable ammo boxes for weaponized structures.

Ammo boxes can be picked up from the Stockpile, and inserted into weaponized emplacements (Twin MG and Sentry) using the interaction key (default E).

Ammo boxes can be thrown by holding down the attack button.

Shock Field Device (Hunter): Deploys an electric field in a circular pattern that shocks arachnids

Speed Stim Dispenser (Operator): Deployable station that Troopers can use to grab single use Speed Stim injectors

Guardian UAV (Operator): Defensive flying robot with a machine gun that shoots at Arachnids near the user. Can be toggled between Guard/Follow modes, or be remote controlled

Rally Beacon (Operator): A high power transmitter that creates a fixed beacon for Troopers to redeploy on

Deployable Shield (Bastion): A small deployable shield called the Wartime Adversary Limiter (W.A.L) that can be deployed to provide quick low-level cover

Overcharge Module (Bastion): Boosts effectiveness of offensive structures for 30s, at the cost of structural integrity over time

Sentry Turret (Bastion): Placeable automated machine gun that automatically shoots at Arachnids from a fixed position. Best suited for point defense

Mobile Training (Hunter): Increases climbing speed, enemy melee attacks don’t stop your sprint

Watkins Trigger (Hunter, Bastion): Make your sacrifice mean something! Your explosives trigger upon death

Running Start (Hunter): Get some extra height when you sprint and jump at the same time

Spotter Training (Hunter): Automatically scans bugs when they are pinged

On Your Feet (Operator): The ability to revive troopers at a distance

Refined (Operator): Repairing a running refinery while it’s at maximum health speeds up the ore extraction process

Long Range Repairs (Bastion): Increases repair range

Reinforced Repairs (Bastion): Structures can be repaired past 100% to give them extra durability

Full audit of our XP sources, outlined in above tables

Morita Mk1: Increased damage output slightly

Morita Carbine: Increased damage output slightly

Chi-Hong Grenade Launcher: Blast radius decreased by 50%

Recruit (Easy) difficulty: Reduced the extra health given to Troopers

Recruit (Easy) difficulty: Reduce health regeneration by roughly 20%

Recruit (Easy) difficulty: Magazine size is no longer increased on Recruit

ARC mode: ‘Gather Ore’ objective now has to be completed before the ‘Gather Gas’ objective

Increased the damage output of the Sentry MG structure, to compensate for it needing Ammo

Increased the health of the Sentry MG structure

Twin MG and automated Sentry MG now require ammunition

Twin MG no longer degrades while firing

Added Accessibility section under Settings

Added Color Blindness options under Accessibility

Added Brightness setting under Accessibility

Moved Screen Shake options under Accessibility

Class selection now shows what other players have picked

New unlocks are now highlighted in the Loadout menu with exclamation marks

Improved matchmaking times by 10 seconds on average

Quick Play Button removed – Quick Play is being redesigned as a part of our transition to the Galactic War in the new year.

Hero of the Federation difficulty tier “coming soon” tease was removed, as it will still be coming to the game around the 1.0 launch window with a top secret experience codenamed “Regimented Assassinate Insect Deployment”

Updated to Unreal Engine 5.2.1 , from the previous engine 4.27. We will be taking advantage of the new features in UE5 over time, where possible. Please be aware that tentpole UE5 features like Lumen and Nanite are not a part of this release. As we get more comfortable with the engine we will look to explore these and other UE5 features in the future.

New Trooper Models : We’ve updated our engine to Unreal Engine 5.2.1. With this, each of the three classes have been updated with a new Trooper model with significantly more detail

Matchmaking: Fixed a rare issue where a player could end up in a different game mode than they selected

Settings: Fixed an issue where changing a setting would cause other settings to be re-applied

Settings: Fixed a crash when changing video settings

Weapons: Improved Field of View handling with scoped weapons

Audio: Fixed several crashes related to weapon audio, by upgrading to UE5’s metasounds system

Crashes: Fixed a rare crash when a player was incapacitated

A major engine upgrade may always cause unforeseen issues with various hardware combinations. We will be monitoring for crashes and fixing issues in future patches.

The Watkins Trigger Perk is currently unusable in Horde and Hive Hunt game modes, since players do not have a bleed out timer. This will be fixed in a post-update patch

Some UI graphics still need to be updated with the new Trooper model

Rendering: The Hive Hunt maps may appear somewhat darker on Low/Medium Effects quality setting, as this setting affects lighting and fog rendering

