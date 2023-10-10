A new update has been released for Starfield Update 1.7.36. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Starfield Update 1.7.36 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
GENERAL
- FOV: Sliders are now available in Settings that allow players using first person or third person to adjust their FOV.
PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY
- [PC ONLY] Improved stability for Intel Arc GPUs.
- Various additional stability and performance improvements.
QUEST
- Echoes of the Past: Addressed an issue where tunneling creatures could pick a location that would prevent progression.
Source: Starfield