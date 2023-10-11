



Little Goody two shoes to be Released on October 31st Square Enix Collective Announcement Square Enix Collective has announced that the highly anticipated game Little Goody two shoes will be released on October 31st for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch. The announcement trailer, along with the release date, has been unveiled, creating excitement among gamers. For more details, refer to the official press release below: About Little Goody two shoes Little Goody two shoes is set in the mystical village of Kieferberg and draws inspiration from classic role-playing games on PlayStation and PlayStation 2, as well as anime from the 90s and 00s. The game revolves around the story of Elise, an ambitious girl who is determined to become rich and break free from her humble life.





