SPYxANYA: Operation Memories – A Captivating Adventure Game

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Groove Box Japan have recently unveiled the highly-anticipated first official trailer for their upcoming adventure game SPYxANYA: Operation Memories. Dive into a thrilling world of mystery and excitement!

An Overview of the Game

Embark on an extraordinary journey with Anya Forger, who has been assigned a fascinating task by her school: creating a photo diary. As you join Anya in her quest, prepare to immerse yourself in a captivating world filled with daily adventures and memorable experiences.

Beyond the walls of the classroom, Anya ventures out to explore various enchanting locations such as the beach and art museums during her free time. Her goal? To capture intriguing subjects and compile a collection of extraordinary photographs that will bring her diary to life.

Experience the daily life of Anya within the marvelous universe of SPYxFAMILY! Will you be able to help her complete her extraordinary photo diary?

Key Features of SPYxANYA: Operation Memories

Experience the World Through Anya’s Eyes As a student of Eden College, your mission is to create an awe-inspiring photo diary. Accompany Anya on her outings to various locations such as parks, beaches, dog parks, aquariums, and museums. Capture her essence through stunning photographs and witness the world through her eyes.

Take Pictures When Anya Finds Something Interesting Keep an eye out for moments that catch Anya’s attention. These snapshots will capture precious memories of her family and friends. These pictures will be saved as beautiful reminders of Anya’s remarkable journey.

All Fun and Mini-Games Enjoy a wide range of over 15 entertaining mini-games based on memorable scenes from the anime. Engage in activities such as peanut-themed bowling or rhythm training with Yor. Accumulate points to unlock costumes and other outing items, providing endless hours of amusement.

Create a Memorable Style Personalize the Forger family with a multitude of unlockable costumes and items, allowing you to create a distinctive and unforgettable style for each character. Utilize the game’s unique photo mode to capture the perfect portrait of the Forger family.

Prepare for the release of SPYxANYA: Operation Memories on December 21, 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in Japan. PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions are set to be released in 2024. A worldwide release is also scheduled for 2024, encompassing PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam.

Trailer #1