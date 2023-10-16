Spotify Launches Dedicated Merch Hub Based on Your Listening Habits

Spotify announced on Monday that it is launching a new in-app Merch Hub, which will provide personalized recommendations for merchandise based on your listening habits.

The hub makes it easier to browse and purchase artist merch. Previously, you could only buy merch from individual artist profiles or release pages. Now, all artist merch can be accessed in one dedicated place.

When you enter the hub, you can click on different merch items to learn more about them. If you’re ready to make a purchase, you can do so through the artist’s Spotify store thanks to a partnership with Shopify.

“The new merch hub on Spotify is the first-ever merch shopping experience that is tailored to an individual’s listening habits and fandom,” said Heather Ellis, product marketing manager of Fan Monetization at Spotify. “Spotify pulls personalized recommendations for you, specifically, into your merch hub experience, so offerings from your favorite artists find you – not the other way around.”

In a blog post, Spotify emphasized the importance of connecting listeners with ways to support artists. The company believes this is crucial to fulfilling its mission of enabling artists to live off their art. Last year, Spotify saw its highest-grossing merch sales week following the release of users’ Spotify Wrapped results. This year’s Spotify Wrapped is expected to come out during the last week of November.

To access the new merch hub, simply search for “Merch” or head to the Merch tile on the Browse page.

This announcement comes as Spotify prepares to launch a $19.99 per month “Superpremium” subscription tier. This enhanced tier is rumored to include features such as lossless audio, AI playlists, advanced mixing tools, additional hours of audiobook listening, and a personalized offering called “Your Sound Capsule.” Users will be able to filter their content library by mood, activity, or genre.

Spotify’s Q3 earnings results are expected to be released on October 24.