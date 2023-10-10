Sony Announces New Smaller PS5 Model

Sony has recently revealed a new version of its popular gaming console, the PS5, which is specifically designed to cater to the evolving needs of gamers. This new model boasts a smaller size compared to the current version available in the market.

Technological Specifications Remain Intact

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, the Japanese tech giant clarified that despite its reduced size, the new PlayStation 5 model retains the same technological specifications as the standard version. It also features a plug-in Ultra HD Blu-ray drive and 1TB SSD storage, providing users with increased internal memory capacity.

Compact Design and Improved Dimensions

The new PS5 model presents notable improvements in its dimensions. It has been reduced in volume by over 30% and in weight by 18% to 24%. Additionally, the console consists of four separate lids, with a glossy top and a matte bottom.

Flexibility for PS5 Digital Edition Owners

For those who own the PS5 Digital Edition, you have the option to add a PS5 Ultra HD Blu-ray drive separately for a cost of $79.99 | €119.99 | £99.99 | 11,980 yen. This allows you to enhance your gaming experience with physical media. The new model will be available in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Price Information for the New PS5 Model

Upon its release in November, the new PS5 model will have the following suggested retail prices at participating retailers in Europe:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray drive – €549.99

PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99

Exciting Reveal from PlayStation