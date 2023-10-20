Sony PS5 Sees 24% Increase in Sales for September 2023

According to the latest GfK data, Sony’s PS5 has experienced a significant increase in sales for September 2023, with a 24% rise compared to the previous month. The console has particularly performed well in Europe, where sales have soared by a massive 175%.

In addition to the PS5, the DualSense controller remains the best-selling accessory in the UK for the month. However, the Xbox Wireless Controller and its various colors have also shown strong sales during the same period. Overall, video game console sales in the UK have spiked by 44% in September compared to the previous month.

On the software front, EA Sports FC 24 has dominated the market, with sales only dipping by 8% compared to last year’s FIFA 23. Xbox console exclusive Starfield took second place, followed by NetherRealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 1.

Looking ahead, Sony is planning to launch a slimmer and lighter variant of the PS5, both for the standard and digital versions. Although an official release date has not been announced, a reliable tipster has claimed that it will be available on November 10th.

The PS5 Slim will still support expandable storage, and the digital version will allow users to attach a disc drive (sold separately).

[Source – Games Industry.biz]