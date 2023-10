The ‘Sony Pictures Core’ app has been available for PS4 and PS5 for a few days now. As the name suggests, it allows us to rent or buy Sony movies. Plus subscribers (Deluxe and Premium) can even look forward to some free movies.

The app is the successor to the Bravia Core app, which was previously exclusively available on Sony’s Bravia televisions. What makes it particularly attractive is the high streaming quality compared to the competition, which almost reaches the level of a UHD BluRay.