Sony Interactive Entertainment Publishes Video Recap of Marvel’s Spider-Man Series

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new video to coincide with the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, providing a recap of the events that took place in the previous two games in the series. The approximately 3-minute video effectively summarizes the main plot events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Refreshing Memories Before Chapter 2

This video is great for all Spider-Man fans who want to refresh their memories before diving back into the streets of New York City in Chapter 2 of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. By watching this recap, players can catch every reference to the previous two chapters in the story.

A Sneak Peek

In addition to the recap video, Insomniac Games also shared a wealth of details and tips for the game’s Photo Mode. The Photo Mode is exclusive to PS5 and will be available tomorrow, October 20, 2023.

