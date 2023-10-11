Sony Announces PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for October 2023

Sony Interactive Entertainment has just revealed the exciting line-up of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for October 2023. These games are available for all owners of PS5 and PS4 consoles.

PlayStation Plus Extra Games:

Gotham Knights | PS5

Disco Elysium – Final Version | PS4, PS5

Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes | PS4, PS5

Alien: Isolation | PS4

Dead Island Complete Edition | PS4

Outlast 2 | PS4

Elite Dangerous | PS4

FAR: Tides of Change | PS4, PS5

Gungrave MOUNTAIN

Elder Souls | PS4, PS5

Ryoki | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Plus Premium Games:

Tekken 6 | PS4, PS5

Soulcalibur: Broken Fate | PS4, PS5

Monkey Escape Academy | PS4, PS5

IQ final | PS4, PS5

It’s worth noting that the recent leak about Billbil-kun has once again proven to be true, as the insider accurately predicted Sony’s official announcement several days in advance.