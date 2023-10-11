Sony Announces PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for October 2023
Sony Interactive Entertainment has just revealed the exciting line-up of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for October 2023. These games are available for all owners of PS5 and PS4 consoles.
PlayStation Plus Extra Games:
- Gotham Knights | PS5
- Disco Elysium – Final Version | PS4, PS5
- Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes | PS4, PS5
- Alien: Isolation | PS4
- Dead Island Complete Edition | PS4
- Outlast 2 | PS4
- Elite Dangerous | PS4
- FAR: Tides of Change | PS4, PS5
- Gungrave MOUNTAIN
- Elder Souls | PS4, PS5
- Ryoki | PS4, PS5
PlayStation Plus Premium Games:
- Tekken 6 | PS4, PS5
- Soulcalibur: Broken Fate | PS4, PS5
- Monkey Escape Academy | PS4, PS5
- IQ final | PS4, PS5
It’s worth noting that the recent leak about Billbil-kun has once again proven to be true, as the insider accurately predicted Sony’s official announcement several days in advance.