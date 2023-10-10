The Slimmer Shape

And here it is, the long-predicted “PlayStation 5 Slim”: Sony has just announced new models of its current consoles that have a slimmer shape, but in return the drive stands out even more. The new variants should be 30% smaller and, depending on the model, 18% or 25% lighter.

Technological Improvements

In terms of technology, not much has changed. The performance values remain the same as the old devices, although according to the data, the internal SSD drives now have a capacity of 1 TB instead of the previous 825 GB. An old USB port has been replaced by USB C. The exact specifications can be found in PlayStation Blog.

Two Variants Available

There are also two variants for sale: one with a Blu-ray drive priced at 549.99 euros and one without priced at 449.99 euros. If you want, you can expand your “digital” device later; the drive is available as an accessory for 119.99 euros. Another change is that a stand for horizontal installation is included. For vertical installation, there is a new version that can be used “for all models” (so apparently also the old one?) and costs 29.99 euros.

Availability and Pre-sales

In the US, pre-sales will start in November, with other territories to be considered “in the coming months”. And if stock of the old models sells out, it will come as no surprise that only these shapes will be available.

