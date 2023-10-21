Boost in Social Security Benefits Expected for 2024

Social Security beneficiaries can anticipate a 3.2% cost-of-living adjustment to their benefits next year. However, there are some important thresholds to keep in mind, based on new numbers recently released by the Social Security Administration. If you are a worker who hopes to eventually receive retirement benefits or if you are currently working and receiving retirement benefits, here is what you need to know.

1. Up to $168,600 in Earnings Taxed for Social Security in 2024

In 2024, the maximum taxable earnings for Social Security will increase to $168,600 from $160,200 in 2023. Workers pay a 7.65% tax from their paychecks for Medicare and Social Security (FICA). Self-employed workers pay 15.3% to cover both worker and employer contributions. This tax includes 1.45% for Medicare, which applies to all earnings, and an additional 0.9% for higher earners. The remaining 6.2% is for Social Security and applies only to the taxable maximum of $168,600 for next year. About 6% of workers who pay Social Security taxes earn above the taxable maximum each year. By paying taxes to Social Security, you may eventually qualify for retirement benefits, which require at least 10 years of work or 40 credits. The earnings required for a Social Security credit will be $1,730 in 2024, up from $1,640 in 2023.

2. Earnings Test for Some Social Security Beneficiaries

If you claim Social Security between age 62 and your full retirement age, your benefits will be reduced for starting early. If you continue working, you may be subject to the retirement earnings test if you earn above a certain threshold. In 2024, the earnings exempt from the retirement earnings test will increase to $22,320 from $21,240 this year. For every $2 in earnings above that limit, $1 in benefits will be withheld. The withheld benefits are applied to your monthly benefits once you reach full retirement age. There is a different earnings test threshold for the year you reach full retirement age. In 2024, this threshold will be $59,520 for the months before you reach full retirement age, compared to $56,520 this year. For every $3 in earnings above the limit, $1 in benefits is withheld. The earnings test is an important factor to consider when deciding whether to claim retirement benefits early.

3. Taxation of Social Security Benefits

Social Security benefit income may be subject to federal taxes based on your combined income. This is calculated by adding half your benefits with your adjusted gross income and nontaxable interest. You may pay taxes on up to 50% of your benefits if your combined income is between $25,000 and $34,000 for individual tax filers or between $32,000 and $44,000 for married couples filing jointly. Up to 85% of your benefits may be taxable if your individual combined income is over $34,000 or if you are married with a combined income over $44,000. These tax thresholds do not change from year to year, but as benefit income increases with cost-of-living adjustments, more of it becomes subject to taxes over time. The Senior Citizens League is advocating for updated and annually adjusted tax thresholds to alleviate the tax burden on senior citizens.