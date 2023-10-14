Sociable Soccer Release Dates and Features

Sociable Soccer is set to release on various platforms, including PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4. The PC and Switch versions, titled Sociable Soccer 24, will be available on November 16, 2023. The PS5 and PS4 versions are expected to launch in the first quarter of 2024.

A Remarkable Return for Sociable Soccer

Sociable Soccer is making a grand comeback, having initially been released on Steam but later becoming exclusive to Apple Arcade. Now, it is coming back to its original platforms and reaching a wider audience.

Featuring a FIFPRO License

What sets Sociable Soccer apart is its FIFPRO license, marking it as the first arcade soccer game to include 10,000 licensed players. This license adds authenticity and excitement to the game, making it even more enjoyable for fans.

The Legacy of Sociable Soccer’s Creator

Sociable Soccer is the brainchild of the creator of Sensible Soccer and Sensible World of Soccer, two iconic arcade soccer games cherished by fans over the years. The creator, Jon Hare, expressed his delight in bringing Sociable Soccer to consoles after eight years and assured that those who purchased the Steam Early Access version will receive the updated game for free.

Acknowledging Contributors

This release of Sociable Soccer 24 marks an important milestone in the game’s journey, and the team extends their gratitude to all partners who have been involved. They especially thank FIFPRO and its roster of 10,000 stars for joining the celebration.

Source: VGC