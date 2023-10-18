Exciting News: Silent Hill Web Series Coming Soon!

The Remake of Silent Hill Part 2 and More

A lot of things were done some time ago Silent HillProjects announced, including a remake of Part 2 of Bloober Team and in two weeks we can experience the first and perhaps strangest of them.

Introducing Silent Hill: Ascension

Then the broadcast starts Silent Hill: Ascension, an interactive web series that can be viewed via browsers or on smartphones. Viewers can make decisions that influence the further course of the story. There will be new scenes every day, each debuting at 1am our time so it starts on November 1 at 1am our time zone.

Learn More and Get Involved

Further details are explained in the video above and those interested can already see them in their browser this page for.