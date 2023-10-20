Article
Salt and Sacrifice Coming to Switch
Ska Studios announces this Salt and Sacrifice will also be released for Switch on November 7. A new trailer with release date helps us eliminate the wait until then.
Salt and Sacrifice for PS4 and PS5
Salt and Sacrifice has been available for PS4 and PS5 since May 10, 2022.
