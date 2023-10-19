Overview

The National Association of Realtors reports that sales of previously owned homes dropped 2% in September from August, reaching a seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of 3.96 million units. Compared with September 2022, sales were down by 15.4%. This marks the slowest sales pace since October 2010, during the Great Recession when the market was facing a foreclosure crisis. In contrast, just two years ago, when mortgage rates were around 3%, home sales were running at a pace of 6.6 million units. Currently, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is approximately 8%, according to Mortgage News Daily.

Factors Affecting Sales

The chief economist of the National Association of Realtors, Lawrence Yun, attributes the decline in home sales to limited inventory and low housing affordability. He argues that the Federal Reserve should reconsider raising interest rates, considering the softening inflation and weakening job gains. At the end of September, there were only 1.13 million homes available for sale, representing an over 8% decrease compared to the previous year. Inventory currently stands at a 3.4-month supply, slightly better than last year, but only due to the significant drop in sales.

Effects of Mortgage Rates and Prices

In addition to higher mortgage rates, the median price of a home sold in September rose by 2.8% year over year, reaching $394,300. The scarcity of supply has resulted in bidding wars, with approximately 26% of homes selling above their list price. First-time buyers accounted for only 27% of sales, significantly lower than the historical average of 40%. Sales declined across all price points, but the decrease was less pronounced in the higher-end market due to greater supply and the ability of wealthier buyers to purchase with cash. The Mortgage Bankers Association reports that mortgage demand is now at its lowest level since 1995.

Outlook

Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com, suggests that the renewed upward energy following the Federal Reserve’s September projections may have compelled some buyers to expedite their home purchases to avoid higher mortgage rates and worsening affordability in the future. This rush to the closing table might result in a larger slowdown in sales activity in the coming months. Affordability remains a significant challenge for potential buyers, and the current market conditions are expected to continue hampering home sales.