SEGA Releases Sonic Superstars Launch Trailer and Screenshots

SEGA has unveiled the highly anticipated launch trailer and screenshots for their latest game, Sonic Superstars. The game is now available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

About Sonic Superstars

Sonic Superstars takes players on a thrilling adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands. This new installment offers a fresh take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed action platforming. Players can choose to play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, or Amy Rose, each equipped with unique abilities and all-new Emerald powers. These powers enable players to move and attack in dynamic new ways, adding an exciting twist to the gameplay.

The game features stunning, never-before-seen environments that players can explore solo or with up to three other players. The primary objective is to stop the notorious Dr. Eggman, along with his partner-in-crime, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary. They’re on a mission to convert the islands’ giant animals into Badniks, and it’s up to the players to save the day before it’s too late.

Key Features

A New Spin on a Classic – Sonic Superstars offers 2D high-speed sidescrolling action platforming with a fresh twist. It combines the beloved classic Sonic gameplay with fully 3D graphics, new powers and abilities, and an all-new setting.

– Sonic Superstars offers 2D high-speed sidescrolling action platforming with a fresh twist. It combines the beloved classic Sonic gameplay with fully 3D graphics, new powers and abilities, and an all-new setting. Play as Your Favorite Characters – Choose from Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose, each with their own unique abilities. Blaze a path across the Northstar Islands as you race to defeat Dr. Eggman, who has joined forces with the notorious Fang.

– Choose from Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose, each with their own unique abilities. Blaze a path across the Northstar Islands as you race to defeat Dr. Eggman, who has joined forces with the notorious Fang. Harness the Power of the Chaos Emeralds – Experience new abilities like multiplication, swimming up waterfalls, changing forms, and more, thanks to the powers of the Chaos Emeralds.

– Experience new abilities like multiplication, swimming up waterfalls, changing forms, and more, thanks to the powers of the Chaos Emeralds. More Friends, More Fun – Sonic Superstars introduces drop-in and drop-out four-player local cooperative play. For the first time in a Sonic game, you can enjoy the entire campaign with up to three friends.

Launch Trailer

Watch the exhilarating launch trailer below to get a glimpse of the action-packed gameplay and stunning visuals.

