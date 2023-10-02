Season 06 brings new rewards to Warzone Ranked Play for including the Pro Issue Signal 50 Weapon Blueprint, Seasonal Division Vehicle Skins, and much more.

Below are the Season 06 specific details to keep in mind for new and returning competitors. Need a refresher? The Call of Duty Blog has you covered right here.

Season 06 Highlight Changes and Fixes

Global Battle Royale Changes

Check out the Gameplay section above for some important updates to Battle Royale and Al Mazrah.

Ranked Battle Royale Changes

Ranked Spectator Icon Removed the Spectator Icon in the top right of the interface that indicates how many eliminated Players are spectating the active Player.



Match Ruleset Updates

Max Player Count

Circle Timing + Size Warzone Ranked Play has inherited the Season 05 changes to the Circle Timing and Size. Circle Timing The “Delay Time” before the first movement of the gas is now 90 seconds, down from 220 seconds. The “Close Time” of how long the gas takes to collapse to the next size is now 215 seconds, down from 270 seconds. We’re shaving off around 3 minutes of the first circle’s logic with a combination of reducing the wait time before movement, and collapsing faster. The initial circle is displayed and in-play earlier which will more clearly highlight the safe (or not so safe areas) before you infil. With the remainder of the matches circle pacing playing out as it did previously. Circle Size Decreased the size of the initial circle.

Loot Gulag Entry Kits added to Warzone Ranked Play

Restricted Weapons and Equipment

SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions

Earning SR Updates Final Placements Final Placements SR has been adjusted to reflect the new 102 Max Player Count. Top 25: 15 SR Top 20: 30 SR Top 15: 45 SR Top 10: 60 SR Top 5: 80 SR 3rd: 100 SR 2nd: 125 SR 1st: 150 SR

Deployment Fee Updates Iridescent: -110 SR + 10 SR every 300 SR (previously 500 SR) above 10,000, up to a NEW max Deployment Fee of -280 SR. Max Fee increased from -230 to -280



End of Season Skill Setback