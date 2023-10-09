Rust Map and Kill Confirmed Mode Added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta

The highly anticipated Rust map has been included in the beta version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This addition allows fans of historical shooters to enjoy one of their favorite scenarios once again.

While players who pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PlayStation 5 have early access to the beta until at least October 10, updates continue to enhance the content on offer. From the 12th to the 16th, all other players will have the opportunity to try out what the new chapter of the franchise has in store.

Enjoy Rust in the Beta

Rust was one of the maps that was announced for beta testing, although it was not available from the first day of testing. Now, testers of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 can also experience the highly rated Rust map.

New Addition: Kill Confirmed Mode

Another exciting addition to the beta is the Kill Confirmed mode. During the second weekend of testing, players can explore different ways to have fun and test the game’s potential.

It is important to note that the official release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled for November 10th.