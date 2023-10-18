The Struggle to Attract Capital for Digital Financial Assets (DFAs)

The Russian Finance Ministry official hopes that liquidity from the cryptocurrency market will help local companies overcome sanctions pressure.

Digital financial assets (DFAs), a tokenized form of traditional financial instruments issued only by Russian companies, appear to have failed to attract significant capital from local investors despite the efforts of the Bank of Russia to position these assets as a better alternative to cryptocurrencies.

According to Russian Finance Ministry official Ivan Chepiskov, it is still too early to say that DFAs have raised many investments, although the first issuance of DFAs was made in June 2022. As reported by the Russian news agency TASS, the ministry is now betting on bringing investors from Cryptocurrency market, given that this industry allocates sufficient liquidity to support the Russian economy.

Combining the World of Cryptocurrencies and Digital Financial Assets “In our opinion, significant investments in the digital financial assets market will occur when we are able to combine what we call the world of cryptocurrencies and the world of digital financial assets, so that money from crypto assets can move freely to the digital financial assets market and then go towards investing in the economy ( Russian). Ivan Chepiskov, Head of the Fiscal Policy Department of the Russian Ministry of Finance



DFAs Market Size and the Role of Cryptocurrency Investors

As of press time, the market size for DFAs is around ₽20 billion (~$206 million). At current rates, this means that even the entire size of the DFAs market in Russia is less than the market cap of any altcoin listed in the top 100, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Initially, Russian lawmakers hoped that the launch of the Bank of Russia’s digital ruble would bring activity to the market. However, the Russian Ministry of Finance has consistently insisted over the past few weeks that only cryptocurrency investors can realize their hopes regarding the DFAs market.

In mid-September 2023, Chebiskov said that the government aims to revive the domestic financial market using the liquidity “that already exists in decentralized finance.”



The Challenges of Implementing the Plan

However, it is unclear how exactly the Kremlin plans to pull off this stunt, given that Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill that will essentially ban cryptocurrency payments nationwide. This bill still prevents cryptocurrency-related companies from landing in Russia.



