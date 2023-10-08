A Dozen People, Including a Woman and Infant, Injured in Russian Attack on Southern Ukraine

A dozen people, including a 27-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby, were wounded in an attack by Russian forces on the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, according to the governor.

The governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, expressed his distress on the Telegram messaging app, stating that the Kherson region had experienced another horrific night.

The woman and her baby were admitted to the hospital with moderate injuries, while a 33-year-old Red Cross medic also sustained wounds. Additionally, several houses and gas pipelines were damaged during the attack.

According to the region’s administration on Telegram, Russian forces conducted 59 attacks on Kherson in the past 24 hours, including 19 instances of shelling the administrative center of Kherson city.

ADVERTISEMENT

It should be noted that Reuters was unable to independently verify these reports, and there has been no immediate response from Russia regarding the incident.

Since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia has frequently carried out airstrikes and shelling on Ukraine. Ukraine claims that its counteroffensive in the south and east is gradually making progress.

Both sides deny intentionally targeting civilians; however, numerous civilians in Ukraine have lost their lives in attacks that have struck residential areas, as well as vital infrastructure such as energy, defense, port, and grain facilities.