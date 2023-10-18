A new update has been released for Rocket League Update 2.33. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Rocket League Update 2.33 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
HAUNTED HALLOWS
- v2.33 prepares Rocket League for Haunted Hallows
- Haunted Hallows begins Wednesday, October 18 at 9am PDT (4pm UTC)
- Unlock new items by completing Haunted Hallows Event Challenges
- Items from Golden Pumpkins are eligible for trade-up
- The Spooky Cube LTM will be playable from October 18 to October 24
- The Haunted Heatseeker LTM will be playable from October 24 to November 1
- Farmstead (Spooky) will be available in Private Matches, Exhibition Matches, and Free Play
CHANGES AND UPDATES
PLAYER-TO-PLAYER TRADING
- Added new text to the “All Trades Are Final” pop-up window that appears when a trade is started: “HEADS UP: Player-to-Player trading will be removed on December 5, 2023”
- You can learn more about the removal of trading here
BUG FIXES
- Neo Tokyo (Hacked) now uses the same arena and boost pad collision mesh as all other Arenas
- Fixed a bug preventing Custom Tournament creators from spectating ongoing matches
- Fixed a softlock issue when returning to the Main Menu after selecting a Private Tournament while using a mouse in the Tournaments menu
- [PC] Fixed a bug with the Bloom advanced video setting creating light artifacts for some AMD GPU users
- Fix requires AMD Adrenalin Edition 23.8.1 or newer drivers
- The Ombre Decal on the Nissan Silvia and Porsche 911 Turbo can now be customized with Paint Finishes
- [PS/Xbox] Fixed a bug preventing some players from seeing the EULA when updated in the game client, or accepting the updated EULA in settings
Source: Rocket League