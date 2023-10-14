10 Years of Adventure: The Enduring Popularity of Rick & Morty

The beloved animated series, Rick & Morty, premiered on Adult Swim a decade ago and continues to captivate audiences as one of Cartoon Network’s most popular shows. With Season 7 just days away from its premiere, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this thrilling adventure. Excitingly, the series has already been renewed for another three seasons, ensuring even more exhilarating escapades for viewers. Moreover, discussions about bringing these beloved characters to the big screen have been circulating for years. Recently, series co-creator Dan Harmon revealed an interesting collaboration possibility: renowned director Zack Snyder expressing his interest in making a Rick & Morty movie a reality.

A Fan’s Offer: Zack Snyder’s Desire to Assist

During an interview with THR, Harmon shared his experience with Snyder. Apparently, the director, known for his work on films like 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, arranged a meeting at Warner Bros. to discuss the potential of a Rick & Morty movie. However, Snyder didn’t intend to direct the film; instead, he expressed a desire to provide assistance in facilitating its creation. Harmon playfully explained his vision of what a Snyder-helmed Rick & Morty movie might look like:

Not him saying, ‘I get to do it,’ or anything like that. He was totally a super fan and was just like, ‘Is there any way I can help get that movie started by using my Snyder-ness?’ So, the Rick and Morty movie is coming as soon as Zack Snyder gets back from his vacation, because I want to start with a Snyder cut of that movie and then I want to do the director’s cut of a Snyder cut release, so we can just have a six-hour Rick and Morty movie and three hours of it is in black and white.

A Unique Collaboration: The Possibility of a Snyder-Directed Rick & Morty Movie

While Harmon’s remarks are lighthearted, the idea of a Snyder-directed Rick & Morty movie is intriguing. Although Snyder’s typical cinematic style leans towards seriousness, the presence of Harmon, the show’s creator, would ensure the preservation of the trademark Rick & Morty vibe. This collaboration could result in an exciting feature-length event that captures the essence of the beloved series.

An Ally with Influence: Zack Snyder’s Support

Although Snyder won’t be directing the Rick & Morty movie, it’s reassuring to know that he is willing to utilize his connections and resources if the project moves forward. He revealed that he had a conversation with Warner Bros. executives regarding the concept, suggesting that it may be time to kickstart the film’s development. While there is currently no outline or script for the movie, Harmon left the meeting with a sense of mutual agreement on the “right conceit” for this exciting endeavor.

If and when an official announcement is made about a Rick & Morty movie, we will keep you informed. In the meantime, don’t miss the premiere of Rick & Morty Season 7 on Sunday, October 15, as part of the 2023 TV schedule. Catch up on the first six seasons of the show, available for streaming on both Max and Hulu. Additionally, mark your calendars for Zack Snyder’s upcoming movie, Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, debuting on Netflix on December 22, 2023, with Part Two: The Scargiver following on April 19, 2024.