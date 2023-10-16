Introduction

Former Sensible Software guy Jon Hare has been working on his for ages Nice footballwith the glorious Sensitive footballtimes need to be revived. And the game has actually been available for the Apple Arcade for a long time, but we haven’t played it there either.

Console Release

Now the jump to consoles is finally coming, albeit in different phases: kicking off on Switch on November 16, the rest coming sometime next year, and then there should even be packaged versions.

Website and Trailer

If you would like to obtain some information in advance, please visit official website. Look for it an actual trailer was promptly saved for the announcement.