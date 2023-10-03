Remedy Entertainment Confirms Graphics Mode Exclusivity for Alan Wake 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series

Introduction

In a recent confirmation, Remedy Entertainment announced that Alan Wake 2 will not feature a Performance mode on Xbox Series S. The graphics mode, which offers higher frame rates, will be exclusively available on PS5 and Xbox Series.

Clarification on Graphics Mode Exclusivity

The Finnish development team, led by Sam Lake, had previously announced the availability of a performance mode that offered 60 frames per second for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

Game Informer reached out to Remedy Entertainment directly to inquire about the absence of this mode on Xbox Series S. The team confirmed that the graphics mode designed for higher frame rates will not be present on Microsoft’s smaller console.

Limited Frame Rate Experience

As a result, it can be reasonably assumed that Xbox Series S users will not be able to enjoy the new adventure of writer Alan Wake and the Anderson saga at 60 frames per second. Instead, they will have to settle for 30 frames per second.

Previous Criticism and Release Date

It is worth mentioning that a few weeks ago, Thomas Puha from Remedy Entertainment criticized the lack of power of the Xbox Series S, comparing it to the “suffering” experienced by Larian Studios.

Alan Wake 2 will be available for purchase on both PS5 and Xbox Series starting from October 27.