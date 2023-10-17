Remedy Entertainment Confirms Digital-Only Release for Alan Wake 2

Remedy Entertainment has officially announced that Alan Wake 2 will be released exclusively as a digital game. This means that there will be no physical version of the highly anticipated survival horror game.

Cost Containment and the Growing Importance of the Digital Market

The decision to forgo a physical release for Alan Wake 2 is primarily due to cost containment. The development team, led by Sam Lake, recognizes that the digital market has become increasingly dominant, surpassing physical sales in various countries worldwide.

Creative Director Sam Lake Weighs In

During a recent interview, Sam Lake, creative director and writer for Alan Wake 2, discussed the team’s reasoning behind this digital-only approach. While acknowledging the demand for a physical version from certain fans, Lake explained that the decision was influenced by their agreement with publisher Epic Games and the presence of the Epic Games Store on PC.

Lake further emphasized that there are currently no plans to release a physical version of the game. He expressed understanding for fans who prefer physical copies but reiterated that the digital-only release was a strategic choice made by Remedy Entertainment.

Alan Wake 2 Release Date

Alan Wake 2 is set to be released on October 27th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.