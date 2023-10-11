Young adults turning to flip phones to reduce screen time

Introduction

Many young adults are embracing flip phones as a way to cut down on their screen time. Motorola has taken this trend literally with its new foldable phone, the Razr. This innovative device, set to launch in the US on Oct. 19, features a special mode called Unplugged that is designed to minimize distractions. The regular price for the Razr is $700.

Unplugged mode: A step further in minimizing distractions

Unplugged mode, appropriately named, allows users to temporarily tune out all apps except for the few essential ones they need. This feature is similar to Apple’s Focus mode, but Motorola’s version goes a step further by hiding apps that haven’t been authorized by the user. Unplugged mode will debut on the new Razr and will also be available on the Razr Plus in the coming weeks. Going forward, Motorola plans to include this feature in all its new devices, catering to younger Generation Z users who are seeking ways to disconnect from technology.

Customizable mode for individual needs

Unplugged allows users to enter a special mode with a custom background and a different layout that only provides access to selected apps. For example, during a hike, someone may choose to have only the camera app and a few communication apps available, while blocking out social media. This customized layout can help break the habit of mindlessly reaching for distracting apps out of muscle memory.

Preventing distraction for a more mindful experience

Lexi Valasek, a senior product researcher at Motorola, explains that Unplugged mode can combat the instinctual motion and movement of opening distracting apps, allowing users to stay present in the moment.

Motorola’s Unplugged mode versus Apple’s Focus Mode

While Unplugged mode shares similarities with Apple’s Focus mode, there are some key differences. Apple’s Focus mode allows users to curate a new version of their home screen with selected apps, but the App Library remains readily accessible. In contrast, Motorola’s Unplugged mode completely hides apps from the operating system until the feature is turned off. However, users can allow phone calls and alerts from priority contacts, such as family members or an important school contact.

Increasing awareness of smartphone usage

The rise of Unplugged mode reflects a growing concern over excessive phone usage. According to a study by Reviews.org in July 2023, Americans check their phones an average of 144 times per day, and over half admit to being addicted to their phones. In response to these concerns, Apple and Google have implemented features like Screen Time and Digital Wellbeing to help users manage their screen time on iOS and Android devices respectively.

Gen Z’s preference for flip phones

Despite these efforts, some Gen Z and millennial users have chosen to switch from smartphones to flip phones as a way to disconnect. On TikTok, the hashtag #bringbackfliphones has gained 58.2 million views, indicating a desire for a simpler mobile experience. Market research firm Counterpoint Research reports a resurgence in sales of feature phones, which offer a balance between a basic mobile phone and a smartphone, driven by the interest of younger generations.

Motorola’s $700 Razr targeting screen time management

Motorola’s new Razr, priced at $700, specifically targets individuals seeking to manage their screen time. It is distinct from the $1,000 Razr Plus launched in June. The cheaper Razr model features a significantly smaller 1.5-inch external screen compared to the Plus’ 3.6-inch cover display, making it more suitable for those looking to reduce their reliance on their phones.