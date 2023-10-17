Introduction

Reddit has decided to discontinue its blockchain-based Community Points rewards system, citing scalability challenges and regulatory concerns.

Reasons for Discontinuation

Reddit recently announced its decision to discontinue its blockchain-based reward system, Community Points. In an official statement first published on TechCrunch, Reddit cited the difficult regulatory landscape and scalability issues as the main reasons for the move.

The Community Points Program

Launched in 2020, the Community Points Program was developed as a mechanism to incentivize and recognize user engagement on specific subreddits on Reddit. Users can earn these rewards for activities such as getting upvotes on comments or posts, thus promoting positive engagement within communities.

Representation of Community Points

These points earned were not just virtual numbers; They are represented as ERC-20 tokens and reside in Reddit’s own cryptocurrency wallet, Reddit Vault.





You may also like:



Reddit’s Moons and Bricks tokens surged amid terms of service change

Usage of Community Points

Beneficiaries of Community Points were free to use them in different ways. This included replacing them with emojis or distinctive badges. Once redeemed, these points will be “burned”, removing them from circulation.

Transition to Arbitrum Nova

In its early days, the Community Points program was built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. However, in an effort to reduce transaction fees and address scalability concerns, it moved to Layer 2 of Arbitrum Nova in August last year. However, the company decided to discontinue the program.

Reddit’s Statement

“Moving away from bullet points allows us to invest in products that provide value to more Redditors,” Reddit emphasized in a statement.

Commitment to Innovation

The social media platform confirmed its commitment to innovating and launching new products that are in line with the goals originally targeted by the Community Points system. The platform has set an end date of November 8 to completely stop the service.