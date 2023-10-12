Red Dead Redemption Gets 60 FPS Update for PS5

Rockstar recently released a port of their beloved PS3-era game Red Dead Redemption on PS4, but fans were puzzled to find that it only ran at 30 FPS, even on the more powerful PS5. However, a recent update quietly added a 60 FPS mode, much to the delight of players.

It’s surprising to think that players can now enjoy a game from two generations ago at a smooth 60 FPS on their PS5 consoles.

The absence of this patch at launch remains a mystery, but it appears the effort to implement it was well worth it. According to a report by TrueTrophies, approximately 16.12% of players returned to the game once the patch became available.

The report also highlights the declining player-base since the game’s launch, which is understandable given that it’s a single-player game requiring a significant time commitment to complete.

This situation demonstrates the importance players place on achieving 60 FPS, especially when there seems to be no valid reason for it not to be possible.

Source: TrueTrophies