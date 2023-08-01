Welcome back to Found

This week Becca and Dom are joined by Rebecca Rosenberg, the founder and CEO of ReBokeh. ReBokeh is a startup that created an app applying filters for people with low vision to see better. Rebecca shares her own experience with low vision as inspiration for the product. She also discusses building the startup as an undergrad during the remote shift in 2020. Additionally, she explains the various revenue streams the app will have and her experiences pitching the product to VCs who doubted the existence of her disability.

