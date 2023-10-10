Exciting Adventure with Pui Pui Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party!

Nighthawk Interactive is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated game, Pui Pui Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party!, for the Nintendo Switch on November 21 in North America and Europe. With a price tag of $39.99, players can embark on this exciting adventure in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Dutch languages.

Pui Pui Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! made its debut in Japan and Asia on December 16, 2021, gaining immense popularity amongst gamers. Developed by Groove Box Japan and published by Bandai Namco, the game initially offered English subtitles.

Explore the fantastic world of Pui Pui Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! as the adorable Molcars take center stage in this action-packed miniature adventure. These lovable guinea pig-inspired cars (“Molcar” combines “car” with “morumotto,” the Japanese word for “guinea pig”) are ready to enliven Moltown with exciting parties, thrilling games, and exhilarating races. Immerse yourself in the charm of the stop-motion series with a variety of customizable accessories, enchanting Molcar interactions, and captivating minigames.

Experience countless unforgettable moments in Pui Pui Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! while earning rewards, fostering friendships with over 40 mischievous Molcars, and beautifying Moltown. Don’t forget to showcase your style by dressing up in fashionable outfits!

About

Based on the wildly popular animated series, the Molcars are hitting the road as the party game Pui Pui Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party!. This fast action miniature adventure centers on adorable guinea pigs who transformed into cars (“Molcar” combines “car” with “morumotto,” the Japanese word for “guinea pig”) as players liven up Moltown with rewards earned by throwing parties, playing games, and racing.

Pui Pui Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! invites players into the charming world of Molcars for a variety of exciting minigames, customizable accessories, and adorable Molcar interactions inspired by scenes from the stop-motion series. Players are in for an “un-fur-gettable” experience as they earn plentiful rewards while nurturing friendships with over 40 mischievous Molcars, customizing Moltown, and dressing up in stylish outfits.

Key Features

Adventurous Games – An exciting array of minigames awaits. Players can throw a party, dance, and even play cops and robbers. Up to four players can compete with each other.

– An exciting array of minigames awaits. Players can throw a party, dance, and even play cops and robbers. Up to four players can compete with each other. Making New Friends – As Moltown thrives, more Molcars roll in. With over 40 Molcars to meet, players can forge strong bonds by feeding and petting them. They can also drop a carrot into the mix and witness the commotion that ensues.

– As Moltown thrives, more Molcars roll in. With over 40 Molcars to meet, players can forge strong bonds by feeding and petting them. They can also drop a carrot into the mix and witness the commotion that ensues. Dress-Up – A plethora of accessories are available for near limitless customization. Players can flaunt their guinea-pig fashion sense by mixing and matching from a collection of over 80 accessories, including game-original items that are as unique as a Molcar’s personality.

– A plethora of accessories are available for near limitless customization. Players can flaunt their guinea-pig fashion sense by mixing and matching from a collection of over 80 accessories, including game-original items that are as unique as a Molcar’s personality. Photo Studio – No Molcar moment will go unnoticed with this delightful feature. Players can capture and customize each scene and share their “paws-itively” adorable snapshots with friends.

Take a look at some enchanting screenshots of the game:

Screenshots

