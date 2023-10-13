Publisher Bandai Namco and developer ILCA have announced the English voice cast for SAND LAND, the highly anticipated action RPG based on the popular manga by Akira Toriyama. To further build excitement, an English voice-over version of the previously released story trailer is now available for fans to enjoy.

Meet the English Voice Cast of SAND LAND

Beelzebub (voiced by Risa Mei) – The Fiend Prince himself embarks on a perilous journey through the desert wastelands in search of water. Despite his mischievous nature, Beelzebub puts aside his usual antics to help the inhabitants of the wasteland alongside Rao.

Rao (voiced by John Lipow) – Rao, dressed in a fashionable hat, stylish shorts, and knee-high socks, is a valiant hero striving to end the suffering of his fellow humans under the tyrannical rule of the King of Sand Land. He seeks the assistance of demons to find a source of fresh water.

Thief (voiced by Owen Thomas) – A cunning demon and one of Beelzebub's loyal advisors, Thief's nimble fingers and astute intellect make him an indispensable asset to the group. He cleverly aids them in overcoming any obstacles they encounter.

Lucifer (voiced by Keith Silverstein) – Beelzebub's father, known as the king of all demons, motivates his son to undertake Rao's request. However, he also imposes a strict condition: Beelzebub must finish his tasks before indulging in video games.

General Are (voiced by Andrew Lander) – As one of the top soldiers in the formidable Sand Land Royal Army, General Are presents a formidable challenge for Rao and his allies in their quest.

(voiced by Andrew Lander) – As one of the top soldiers in the formidable Sand Land Royal Army, General Are presents a formidable challenge for Rao and his allies in their quest. Supreme Commander Zeu (voiced by Shawn Smith) – Players will gradually discover more about Supreme Commander Zeu as they progress through the story, but it is evident that he is a formidable and dangerous individual.

Explore the Intriguing World of SAND LAND

In SAND LAND, players join Beelzebub and his diverse crew of demons and humans as they navigate the harsh wastelands. On their journey, they must uncover the dark secrets plaguing this post-apocalyptic world. Whether on foot or in combat-ready vehicles, players will engage in thrilling hand-to-hand and vehicular battles, overcome obstacles by unraveling hidden knowledge, and confront a wide array of powerful adversaries. Only by saving the day and completing tasks assigned by Beelzebub’s father, Lucifer, can players hope to resume their cherished video game pastime.

SAND LAND is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and PC (Steam). Stay tuned for the official release date announcement.

Watch the captivating story trailer featuring the English voice cast below.