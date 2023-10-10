Publisher and Developer Announce Delay for “War Hospital” Game

Publisher Nacon and developer Brave Lamb Studio have decided to postpone the release of their highly anticipated real-time strategy / survival management game, War Hospital. Originally planned for release on October 26, the game will now be available in early 2024. “War Hospital” will be launched on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC through various online stores like Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Brave Lamb Studio Provides Insights into the Delay

Brave Lamb Studio, the team behind “War Hospital,” addressed their decision to delay the game in a recent statement:

Dear players, For those who have been following our progress, you know that our goal is to create a genuinely unique gaming experience. Unlike other war strategy games which focus on destruction, “War Hospital” offers a different perspective by emphasizing the objective of saving lives. In order to capture the depth and realism of this concept, we have incorporated a range of game mechanics including management, strategy, and role-play. The complexity of these systems has led us to realize that we require more development time than originally anticipated in order to achieve the right balance. To ensure that “War Hospital” lives up to our authenticity and quality goals, we have made the decision to extend our development period and postpone the release to early 2024. These additional months will allow us to fine-tune various details, balance the gameplay, and resolve any remaining bugs. Our aim is to deliver a polished and immersive gaming experience that you truly deserve. Thank you for your understanding, patience, and unwavering support.

As the release of “War Hospital” draws nearer, stay tuned for more updates and information from the dedicated team.

—The War Hospital Team