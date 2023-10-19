A new update has been released for PUBG Update 2.47. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.PUBG Update 2.47 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Map Service

※ Please note that PC players can anticipate map changes every Wednesday at 2 AM UTC, while Console players can expect the same every Thursday at 7 AM UTC.

※ In Random Map regions, larger maps have a 25% probability of being selected, while smaller maps have a 12.5% probability.

(PC) Test Server Normal Match: Erangel AS region: Squad – TPP NA region: Squad – FPP

Live Server – Normal Match Week 1: Erangel / Miramar / Vikendi / Sanhok / Paramo PC: October 11 ~ October 18 Console: October 19 ~ October 26 Week 2: Erangel / Taego / Deston / Sanhok / Karakin PC: October 18 ~ October 25 Console: October 26 ~ November 2 Week 3: Erangel / Miramar / Vikendi / Sanhok / Paramo PC: October 25 ~ November 1 Console: November 2 ~ November 9 Week 4: Erangel / Taego / Deston / Sanhok / Karakin PC: November 1 ~ November 8 Console: November 9 ~ November 16

Live Server – Ranked Ranked: Erangel (30%) / Miramar (30%) / Taego (30%) / Vikendi (10%) The map service for Ranked is updated on a season-by-season basis.



※ Please note that the features and updates described below are subject to change or removal due to issues such as bugs, in-game problems, and community feedback. The images used are intended as visual references only; the actual game may look different as the builds are continually developed and refined before release.

World

Erangel

※ The following updates apply to every mode.

Area Modifications

We have enhanced areas near the center of the Erangel map that are less frequently explored by players. Stalber and the submerged village have been visually refreshed, Mylta has been given a makeover that retains its essence while offering a fresh perspective, and Ruins and Georgopol have been optimized for smoother gameplay with improved loot distribution and navigation options.

Reorganized the area by adopting an astronomical observatory theme with a dome looking up at the sky. Revamped the entire layout, introducing new structures and looting spots. The surrounding landscape has been enhanced for better accessibility.

Boatyard

Reorganized the submerged village located between Rozhok and Ruins into a harbor themed area. Enhanced the entire layout, introducing new structures. Named it Boatyard on the Minimap.

Ruins

Revamped the entire layout to provide better accessibility when looting. Enhanced the surrounding landscape for better vehicle accessibility. Added a dirt road leading inside Ruins. Made some minor tweaks to the shape of the interior ruins.

Mylta

Blending old and new concepts, we reorganized the area into a town with a stream of water in the center and cornfields. Enhanced the general layout and looting efficiency. Added trees on the beach to provide more cover.

Georgopol Modified the overall layout, relocating some buildings. Enhanced the surrounding landscape. Added cover such as abandoned cars and trees.



Dev’s comment: Erangel stands as the heart and soul of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS – we believe it is a cherished map that stirs nostalgia for many of our players. Therefore, working on its update, given its iconic status, was definitely challenging. Yet, as PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS evolves, we recognized the importance of ushering Erangel into the same progressive journey.

In this update, our mission was to blend Erangel’s intrinsic charm with enhancements that elevate the player experience without losing the map’s foundational essence.

We began with the heart of the map, focusing on central areas which, in spite of their strategic locations, were often overlooked. After analyzing the pros and cons of these lesser-visited places, we’ve added some freshness into them – areas that were once generic have now been transformed with unique themes, designed to draw you in. We’ve also fine-tuned various elements based on player feedback to create even more dynamic combat scenarios.

We hope these refinements broaden the strategic scope, from early-game looting to crucial late-game tactics. We remain committed to enhancing Erangel, introducing new elements while amplifying the existing attributes that render Erangel truly iconic.

Secret Room

Accessible only through underground entrances in Erangel’s natural surroundings, Erangel’s Secret Rooms have been untouched for a long time. Only the sharpest players will have the opportunity to obtain rare items from Secret Rooms. Make sure to leave before enemies arrive since engagements here can be quite deadly!

Secret Rooms containing high-value items have been added throughout Erangel.

Secret Rooms can be accessed using the world-spawned Secret Room Keys.

Available in Normal and Custom Matches.

Spawns

Added and adjusted a small number of vehicle spawn spots in Normal Match and Ranked.

Map

In alignment with the above changes, the World Map and Minimap have been updated.

Misc.

Refined the landscape and added some trees that can be used for cover.

Adjusted the height of some containers.

Optimized overall object textures.

World Misc.

Removed the Aston Martin containers from starting areas.

Collaboration: KFC

Finger Lickin’ goodness meets PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS! KFC, renowned for serving the finest Chicken Dinners, has landed in Erangel. Explore KFC stores on the revamped Erangel map and keep an eye out for upcoming KFC events!

Erangel’s gas stations have transformed into KFC stores.

You can obtain exclusive KFC Chicken Combos from kiosks nestled inside KFC stores. Engage with the kiosk using the Interaction Key. After your order is placed, your nickname will appear on the order number display board as your KFC Chicken Combo spawns on the counter. Each player may use the kiosk once per KFC store and once more after entering Phase 4.



You can earn the following items with the KFC Chicken Combo: KFC Chicken Bucket Functions like the First Aid Kit and showcases your character savoring the chicken leg when consumed. KFC Secret Recipe Fries Functions like the Bandage and showcases your character enjoying the fries when consumed. KFC Drink Functions like the Energy Drink.

The KFC stores in Erangel are available for one month.

KFC billboards have been added to Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.

KFC banners have been added to starting planes for Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Karakin, Taego, and Deston.

Gameplay

Thermal 4x Scope

Will no longer world-spawn and instead spawn in certain areas such as in Care Packages, Secret Rooms, Lab Camps, and Supply Drops.

Dev’s comment: Since its introduction, the Thermal 4x Scope – capable of detecting enemies hidden in smoke, darkness, and foliage – has demonstrated impressive efficiency. We’ve noted a trend where this scope became increasingly pivotal, especially in end-game scenarios where smoke tactics become vital. Additionally, the Thermal 4x Scope played a significant role in many long-range engagements. Additionally, as this item is relatively discovered frequently as a world-spawn item, we believe this is likely to have influenced the situations mentioned above.

Therefore, coupled with consistent player feedback on its potency, we’ve decided to modify the item’s spawn method – in order to preserve the distinct feature of the item that detects heat, we aim to decrease the appearance frequency of the Thermal 4x Scope, making it a more sought-after and rare item instead of modifying its performance.

Killfeed

Added team numbers to killfeeds and match logs in Normal Match and Ranked.

Team numbers are also displayed in replay and observer/spectator modes, but not in streamer mode.

Applies to Normal Match, Ranked, Intense Battle Royale, and Custom Match modes.

Displayed regardless of whether the Clan name is present or not.

Not displayed on the system message shown in the center of the screen.

Dev Comment: As outlined in our Roadmap previously announced in March, we are dedicated to narrowing the gap between Esports, Ranked, and Normal Match. As a direct response to our goals and player suggestions, we are adding team numbers to both killfeeds and match logs through this update.

In the realm of Esports, keeping track of team numbers to strategize effectively demands a high degree of concentration and discernment. However, it is also one of the exhilarating aspects of PUBG. Even for players who may not yet feel entirely confident in combat, the inclusion of team numbers enables them to contribute to their team’s success. With this update, our aim is to encourage more intricate and collaborative teamwork among players.

Ranked – Season 26

The leaderboard will reset after the Live Server maintenance.

Check out your final Tier from the previous season through your Career page.

Season 25 Rewards

Below are the rewards you’ll be receiving based on your final Tier from the previous Ranked season.

Bronze Bronze PUBG ID Emblem Silver Silver PUBG ID Emblem Gold Gold PUBG ID Emblem Ranked Parachute Skin Platinum Animated Platinum PUBG ID Emblem Ranked Parachute Skin Platinum Medal Diamond Animated Diamond PUBG ID Emblem Ranked Parachute Skin Platinum, Diamond Medal Master Animated Master PUBG ID Emblem Animated Master Nameplate Ranked Parachute Skin Platinum, Diamond, Master Medal Top 500 Bonus rewards for Top 500 players: Animated Top 500 PUBG ID Emblem

Animated Top 500 Nameplate

The Parachute skin and Medals are permanent rewards.

Parachute skin and Medals are permanent rewards. The rest of the obtainable rewards are available for use during a single Ranked season.

Rewards can be found in your Inventory once Season 26 starts.

Once Season 26 is over and the server undergoes maintenance, every reward but the Parachute and Medal will be withdrawn from your Edit Profile page.

Arcade

Along with the Erangel updates, we’ve added Ruins and removed Stalber for Team Deathmatch.

Custom Match

Made changes to the Custom Match settings to align with Erangel’s update.

Team Deathmatch Added Ruins preset. Removed Stalber preset.

War Mode: Conquest Updated Mylta. Removed Stalber.

Zombie Mode – Erangel Adjusted player starting positions.



Match Report

Refined the Match Report to enhance its usability.

Overview and Weapons pages have been reorganized, and Stats page has been added.

Applies to Normal Match and Ranked.

Ranked results (rank/RP and change) and playtime are now displayed at the top of the Match Report.

Overview Page

Added

Number of assists

Number of times you revived a teammate

My Weapon Stats Percentage of hits per body area Kills, Headshot Kills, Knockdowns Achieved, and Longest Kills



Changed

Survival time no longer includes spectating time.

Removed

Phases Survived

Survival BP Earned

Medals

Account status (Plus)

Best Weapon (Primary Weapon)

Survival Mastery Tier

Survival Mastery Level

Total Survival Mastery XP Earned

Detail XP Bonus XP (Plus) Combat, Survival, Earned, Used



Weapons Page

Added

Additional information for each weapon Kills, Headshot Kills, Knockdowns Achieved, Longest Kills Percentage of hits per body area Damage dealt per body area



Removed

Weapon Mastery Level

Earned Weapon Mastery XP

Base XP

Time Bonus %

Stats Page

Added

Additional Match Information Knockdowns Achieved Knockdowns Suffered Number of heals / amount recovered Number of boosts / amount recovered Weapons Acquired Road Kills Vehicles Destroyed Redeployments Number of successful redeployments Comeback BR redeployments Blue Chip Revive redeployments Number of times revived by teammates Number of Self-AED revives



Dev Comment: Through Update 26.1, we aim to address known issues of the Match Report, which should serve as a tool to illustrate the course of a match and incorporate content that players wish to see. In doing so, we have eliminated repetitive information from Match Report, which will still be accessible on the End of Match screen.

Our goal with these changes is to provide players with clearer insights into their shooting performance, allowing them to reflect on their gunplay. By adding stats of revives and assists to the Match Report, we also aim to offer players a quick overview of their contributions to the team. We hope this will promote teamwork and enable players to conduct more thorough assessments of their own gameplay for improvement.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where Drones are deployed below the landscape on inclined terrains.

Fixed the issue of throwables not being able to pass through Aston Martin “DBX707” SUV windows.

Fixed the issue to prevent the simultaneous use of healing/boost items and primary gunplay actions when using the Interaction key.

Fixed the narrowing ignition range issue when a Smoke Grenade is affixed to a tree.

(PC) Fixed the issue where, during Replays, characters appear stationary during their initial descent.

(PC) Fixed the issue where, in both Death Cams and Replays, if a character’s vehicle dismount has been captured, the character appears stationary upon dismounting.

(PC) Fixed the issue where you experience abnormal zooming speeds (using the mouse wheel) when simultaneously using a 6x or higher Scope with a Canted Sight.

World

Fixed collision, texture, performance, and some other general Taego and Karakin issues.

UX/UI

Fixed the text’s and icon’s misalignment issue when viewing the Prime Parcel without owning it.

Fixed a display issue in the lobby with the custom lobby skin – Showroom equipped.

Fixed the text color inconsistency in the Bunny Patrol – Contraband Crate when obtaining the Chroma; the “Ultimate” text was erroneously shown in red (Legendary).

Fixed the issue where the killfeed icon stretched horizontally after a player was knocked out or killed by a Mortar.

(PC) Corrected a typo in the “Player’s movement seemed unusually fast” phrase for the Portuguese (Brazil) language in the Report Player option.

(PC) Fixed the issue so the mission list now displays correctly after rejoining a match.

(PC) Fixed the intermittent issues with the End of Match screen not appearing post-match.

(Console) Fixed the issue where the pointer would disappear after scrolling and selecting and closing a filter when attempting to Disassemble/Repurpose in the Workshop.

(Console) Fixed the issue where you were unable to join a team when your Team Invite option is set to “Block All”.

(Console) Fixed the freezing issue when selecting a random Wheels skin for the Aston Martin vehicle on the PlayStation® platform.

Items & Skins

Fixed the issue where an earring is visible on the screen when in ADS with the Hairstyle 45 equipped.

Fixed the issue where parts of the legs turn transparent when a female character equips the B.A.S.A. Bunny Outfit/Moon Rabbit Outfit with certain shoes.

(PC) Fixed the inconsistent appearance in how the Moon Lizard’s Gloves appeared when equipped.

Source: PUBG