PS5 Slim Officially Revealed with Possible Release Date and Bundle Leak

The unofficially named PS5 Slim was officially revealed nine days ago at time of writing, and though we know the price, we don’t officially know when we’ll be able to grab one.

Possible Release Date and Bundle Leak

Prominent leaker billbil-kun already seems to have leaked that the new slimmer model of the PS5 will be available on November 10, 2023, but they’ve also leaked the first bundle that’ll include the new slim model.

Billbil-kun claims, perhaps unsurprisingly, that the first bundle will be the new PS5 model paired with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is only hours away from launching at time of writing.

If Billbil-kun is also right about the release date for the new PS5 model, then it would also make sense that this new bundle would be available that same day.

Taking Leaks with a Grain of Salt

While Billbil-kun is more often right than they are wrong, it’s always still advisable to take leaks and rumours with appropriate grains of salt.

Still, if you were looking to grab both Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the new PS5 model, it looks like you should have your things in order by November 10.

Source – Dealabs