PS5 Slim Model and Peripheral Prices to Increase in Japan

Along with the announcement of a new PS5 Slim model console that will replace the current model and also increase the price of the digital edition of the console, Sony has revealed that Japanese players will begin to pay more for the console’s peripheral items.

Controllers, headphones, the HD camera, and the media remote control will all be increasing in price for Japan, though there’s been no mention as to whether or not this will be happening in other regions.

You can see all the price increases for yourself below.

DualSense® Wireless Controller (White and Midnight Black): 9,480 yen (tax included)

DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, Starlight Blue and Gray Camouflage): 9,980 yen (tax included)

PULSE 3D wireless headset: 12,980 yen (tax included)

HD camera: 7,980 yen (tax included)

Media remote control: 3,980 yen (tax included)

DualSense® charging stand: 3,980 yen (tax included)

These increases will go into effect on October 18, 2023, so if you’re in Japan and you need a new controller, best to get one sooner than later as at the time of writing you have about a week before prices go up.

Source – PlayStation Blog