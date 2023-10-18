Sony PS Store Halloween Sale: Over 500 Deals on PS5 and PS4 Titles

Sony Interactive Entertainment is currently hosting a PS Store Halloween Sale with over 500 deals available for both PS5 and PS4 titles. Gamers can enjoy significant discounts on a wide range of games, making it the perfect opportunity to expand their gaming library. Whether you own a PS4 or have recently upgraded to the next-gen PS5, there is something for everyone in this sale.

Discounted PS4 Games

Here is a list of some of the discounted PS4 games that you can grab at incredible prices:

Blue Orb: £0.39

Dark: £3.99

7 Days to Die: £7.49

A Chair in a Room: Greenwater: £5.39

Batman: Arkham Collection: £7.99

BioShock 2 Remastered: £3.99

Blair Witch: £4.99

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood: £3.99

Darksiders Genesis: £6.99

Daymare: 1998: £7.49

Days Gone: £13.99

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition: £23.99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – Deluxe Bundle: £9.59

Fallout 4: £3.99

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted: £18.74

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered: £9.99

Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek: £7.49

In Celebration of Violence + Theme: £4.99

Layers of Fear VR: £7.99

Little Nightmares: £3.99

MediEvil: £12.49

Outlast: £1.54

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition: £8.74

Resident Evil: £3.99

The Witch and the Hundred Knight Wicked Bundle: £13.74

Discounted PS5 Games

If you’re a proud owner of a PS5, don’t worry, there are also some amazing deals for you:

Chivalry 2: £13.99

Cult of the Lamb: £20.29

Dead by Daylight: £12.49

Death’s Door: £6.39

These are just a few examples of the deals available. Make sure to visit the PS Store to explore the full list of savings. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to grab some incredible games at discounted prices. Happy gaming!