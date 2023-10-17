PS Plus Extra Games Leaving Service in November 2023
The full list of PS Plus Extra games leaving the service in November 2023 have been confirmed by Sony.
In case you missed it, October 2023’s free games for PS Plus Extra & Premium members are now available to download. The following games are going to be leaving by November 21:
- Ace of Seafood
- ConnecTank
- Dandara Trials of Fear Edition
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- My Time at Portia
- Wild Guns Reloaded
Unlike previous months, there are no PS Plus Premium games leaving the service next month; all of the above are limited to PS Plus Extra.
