PS Plus Extra Games Leaving Service in November 2023

The full list of PS Plus Extra games leaving the service in November 2023 have been confirmed by Sony.

In case you missed it, October 2023’s free games for PS Plus Extra & Premium members are now available to download. The following games are going to be leaving by November 21:

Ace of Seafood

ConnecTank

Dandara Trials of Fear Edition

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

My Time at Portia

Wild Guns Reloaded

Unlike previous months, there are no PS Plus Premium games leaving the service next month; all of the above are limited to PS Plus Extra.

