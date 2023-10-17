





Professional investors are turning more bearish again amid the current macro backdrop, according to a closely watched Wall Street survey from Bank of America. The bank’s Global Fund Manager survey showed investors have increased their cash levels and maintain a pessimistic outlook on growth and the economy. Specifically, strategist Michael Hartnett said the cash allocation among those surveyed increased to 5.3% from 4.9%, while remaining neutral on stocks.







Heightened uncertainty in the market

The survey results come at a time of heightened uncertainty on Wall Street. Yields are rising, oil prices are increasing, inflation remains sticky, and conflict is unfolding in the Middle East. Additionally, investors are evaluating the outlook for interest rates after the Federal Reserve hinted at a potential increase before year-end.

Pessimistic outlook on the global economy

Fifty percent of those surveyed in October said they anticipate a weaker global economy in the next 12 months, only slightly down from 53% in September. Furthermore, investors have increased their bets on a hard-landing scenario and recession expectations. While a soft landing remains the consensus expectation at 59%, nearly a third of respondents are anticipating a hard landing, up from 21% in September.

Concerns over monetary and fiscal policies

A record number of respondents expressed that monetary policy is too tight, while fiscal policy is too easy. The survey revealed that 24% of respondents view monetary policy as too restrictive, the highest level since November 2008.

Expectations for bond yields and inflation

Despite the recent increase in bond yields to multiyear highs, 56% of those surveyed expect yields to be lower in the next 12 months, which is the largest share on record dating back to 2003. Respondents identified high inflation, which keeps the Federal Reserve hawkish, as the biggest tail risk for the market. However, 80% of respondents anticipate lower inflation over the next 12 months.

Contrarian buy signal

It is worth noting that while the survey showed heightened cash levels, raising cash above 5% is often seen as a contrarian buy signal, suggesting that investors have become overly pessimistic.

About the survey

The survey was conducted between Oct. 6 and Oct. 10 and included 295 panelists with $736 billion in assets under management. ‘s Michael Bloom contributed reporting.