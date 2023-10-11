President Joe Biden issued a warning to Iran on Wednesday in response to the recent attacks by militant organization Hamas on Israel. Biden emphasized the need for caution during this escalating conflict.

U.S. Support for Israel

Biden highlighted the aid the United States is providing to Israel and mentioned the deployment of a U.S. carrier fleet to the region. He made it clear to the Iranian leadership that they should be cautious in their actions.

Surprise and Complicity

Sources from U.S. intelligence revealed that Iranian leaders were taken by surprise regarding Hamas’ attack on Israel. However, the Biden administration has not yet reached a definitive conclusion on Iran’s involvement. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that Iran has been supporting Hamas for decades and is thus complicit in the attack.

Addressing Jewish Leaders

During a roundtable discussion on antisemitism at the White House, President Biden addressed Jewish leaders. While the event was planned before the attacks, the recent events gave it a different tone.

Call with Israeli Prime Minister

Biden revealed that he had a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday morning. He emphasized the importance of Israel adhering to the rules of war in their actions.

United States’ Support for Israel

The President expressed his belief that the Israeli government is making every effort to unite the country and assured that the United States is fully committed to ensuring Israel’s success.

A Campaign of Cruelty

Biden condemned the attacks as a “campaign of pure cruelty” and went on to state that he considers it the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.