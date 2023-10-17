Unrest in the Middle East Leads to Cancellation of President Biden’s Jordan Visit

President Joe Biden’s planned visit to Jordan as part of his Middle East trip has been canceled due to the abrupt cancellation of a leaders summit on humanitarian aid for Palestinians. The decision was made amidst growing unrest in the region, following the deadly bombing of a hospital in Gaza.

Meeting with Regional Leaders Put on Hold

Prior to the cancellation, President Biden had intended to meet with Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Palestinian Authority president Mahmound Abbas after visiting Israel. However, the focus has now shifted towards stopping the ongoing conflict.

Condolences for Victims of Gaza Hospital Bombing

President Biden has expressed his deepest condolences for the lives lost in the hospital explosion in Gaza and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The decision not to travel to Jordan also took into account the mourning period announced by President Abbas for the hospital attack victims.

Controversy Surrounding the Hospital Bombing

The bombing of the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City has further intensified the conflict between Israel and Hamas. While the Hamas militant group blames Israeli airstrikes for the destruction, Israel denies targeting the hospital and is conducting an investigation.