Pre-Orders Now Open for Persona 4 Golden Physical Edition
Exciting news for fans of the popular game, Persona 4 Golden! Limited Run Games has announced that pre-orders for the physical edition of Persona 4 Golden are now open. Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series / One, and Switch, this limited edition release is sure to delight fans of the game.
Available Editions
If you’re a collector, you’ll be happy to know that Persona 4 Golden is available in three different editions:
Standard Edition ($34.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
Golden Grimoire Edition ($69.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
- Comes with a Persona 4 Golden slipcover
- Features a Grimoire book box
- Includes a SteelBook
Midnight Channel Edition ($199.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
- Comes with a Lenticular Midnight Channel box
- Features a Persona 4 Golden slipcover
- Includes a Grimoire Book box
- Comes with a Persona 4 Golden official soundtrack
- Includes a premium trading card set
- Comes with Yu Naurkami’s glasses and display stand
- Features an All Out Attack 3D shadow box
- Includes a Metal Teddie statuette
- Comes with a SteelBook
- Features a Persona 4 Golden ending photo
- Includes a Midnight Channel pin
- Comes with an individually numbered certificate of authenticity
If you’re interested in the physical edition of Persona 4 Golden, pre-orders will be open from October 27 to December 10 through the Limited Run Games online store. Be sure to secure your copy before time runs out!
And for fans of Persona 3 Portable, don’t forget that pre-orders for its physical editions are currently open through Limited Run Games but will close on November 12.
Persona 4 Golden is currently available digitally for Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. Additionally, it can be purchased physically for PS Vita.
Pre-Orders Now Open for Persona 4 Golden Physical Edition
Exciting news for fans of the popular game, Persona 4 Golden! Limited Run Games has announced that pre-orders for the physical edition of Persona 4 Golden are now open. Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series / One, and Switch, this limited edition release is sure to delight fans of the game.
Available Editions
If you’re a collector, you’ll be happy to know that Persona 4 Golden is available in three different editions:
Standard Edition ($34.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
Golden Grimoire Edition ($69.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
- Comes with a Persona 4 Golden slipcover
- Features a Grimoire book box
- Includes a SteelBook
Midnight Channel Edition ($199.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
- Comes with a Lenticular Midnight Channel box
- Features a Persona 4 Golden slipcover
- Includes a Grimoire Book box
- Comes with a Persona 4 Golden official soundtrack
- Includes a premium trading card set
- Comes with Yu Naurkami’s glasses and display stand
- Features an All Out Attack 3D shadow box
- Includes a Metal Teddie statuette
- Comes with a SteelBook
- Features a Persona 4 Golden ending photo
- Includes a Midnight Channel pin
- Comes with an individually numbered certificate of authenticity
If you’re interested in the physical edition of Persona 4 Golden, pre-orders will be open from October 27 to December 10 through the Limited Run Games online store. Be sure to secure your copy before time runs out!
And for fans of Persona 3 Portable, don’t forget that pre-orders for its physical editions are currently open through Limited Run Games but will close on November 12.
Persona 4 Golden is currently available digitally for Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. Additionally, it can be purchased physically for PS Vita.
Pre-Orders Now Open for Persona 4 Golden Physical Edition
Exciting news for fans of the popular game, Persona 4 Golden! Limited Run Games has announced that pre-orders for the physical edition of Persona 4 Golden are now open. Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series / One, and Switch, this limited edition release is sure to delight fans of the game.
Available Editions
If you’re a collector, you’ll be happy to know that Persona 4 Golden is available in three different editions:
Standard Edition ($34.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
Golden Grimoire Edition ($69.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
- Comes with a Persona 4 Golden slipcover
- Features a Grimoire book box
- Includes a SteelBook
Midnight Channel Edition ($199.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
- Comes with a Lenticular Midnight Channel box
- Features a Persona 4 Golden slipcover
- Includes a Grimoire Book box
- Comes with a Persona 4 Golden official soundtrack
- Includes a premium trading card set
- Comes with Yu Naurkami’s glasses and display stand
- Features an All Out Attack 3D shadow box
- Includes a Metal Teddie statuette
- Comes with a SteelBook
- Features a Persona 4 Golden ending photo
- Includes a Midnight Channel pin
- Comes with an individually numbered certificate of authenticity
If you’re interested in the physical edition of Persona 4 Golden, pre-orders will be open from October 27 to December 10 through the Limited Run Games online store. Be sure to secure your copy before time runs out!
And for fans of Persona 3 Portable, don’t forget that pre-orders for its physical editions are currently open through Limited Run Games but will close on November 12.
Persona 4 Golden is currently available digitally for Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. Additionally, it can be purchased physically for PS Vita.
Pre-Orders Now Open for Persona 4 Golden Physical Edition
Exciting news for fans of the popular game, Persona 4 Golden! Limited Run Games has announced that pre-orders for the physical edition of Persona 4 Golden are now open. Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series / One, and Switch, this limited edition release is sure to delight fans of the game.
Available Editions
If you’re a collector, you’ll be happy to know that Persona 4 Golden is available in three different editions:
Standard Edition ($34.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
Golden Grimoire Edition ($69.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
- Comes with a Persona 4 Golden slipcover
- Features a Grimoire book box
- Includes a SteelBook
Midnight Channel Edition ($199.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
- Comes with a Lenticular Midnight Channel box
- Features a Persona 4 Golden slipcover
- Includes a Grimoire Book box
- Comes with a Persona 4 Golden official soundtrack
- Includes a premium trading card set
- Comes with Yu Naurkami’s glasses and display stand
- Features an All Out Attack 3D shadow box
- Includes a Metal Teddie statuette
- Comes with a SteelBook
- Features a Persona 4 Golden ending photo
- Includes a Midnight Channel pin
- Comes with an individually numbered certificate of authenticity
If you’re interested in the physical edition of Persona 4 Golden, pre-orders will be open from October 27 to December 10 through the Limited Run Games online store. Be sure to secure your copy before time runs out!
And for fans of Persona 3 Portable, don’t forget that pre-orders for its physical editions are currently open through Limited Run Games but will close on November 12.
Persona 4 Golden is currently available digitally for Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. Additionally, it can be purchased physically for PS Vita.
Pre-Orders Now Open for Persona 4 Golden Physical Edition
Exciting news for fans of the popular game, Persona 4 Golden! Limited Run Games has announced that pre-orders for the physical edition of Persona 4 Golden are now open. Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series / One, and Switch, this limited edition release is sure to delight fans of the game.
Available Editions
If you’re a collector, you’ll be happy to know that Persona 4 Golden is available in three different editions:
Standard Edition ($34.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
Golden Grimoire Edition ($69.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
- Comes with a Persona 4 Golden slipcover
- Features a Grimoire book box
- Includes a SteelBook
Midnight Channel Edition ($199.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
- Comes with a Lenticular Midnight Channel box
- Features a Persona 4 Golden slipcover
- Includes a Grimoire Book box
- Comes with a Persona 4 Golden official soundtrack
- Includes a premium trading card set
- Comes with Yu Naurkami’s glasses and display stand
- Features an All Out Attack 3D shadow box
- Includes a Metal Teddie statuette
- Comes with a SteelBook
- Features a Persona 4 Golden ending photo
- Includes a Midnight Channel pin
- Comes with an individually numbered certificate of authenticity
If you’re interested in the physical edition of Persona 4 Golden, pre-orders will be open from October 27 to December 10 through the Limited Run Games online store. Be sure to secure your copy before time runs out!
And for fans of Persona 3 Portable, don’t forget that pre-orders for its physical editions are currently open through Limited Run Games but will close on November 12.
Persona 4 Golden is currently available digitally for Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. Additionally, it can be purchased physically for PS Vita.
Pre-Orders Now Open for Persona 4 Golden Physical Edition
Exciting news for fans of the popular game, Persona 4 Golden! Limited Run Games has announced that pre-orders for the physical edition of Persona 4 Golden are now open. Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series / One, and Switch, this limited edition release is sure to delight fans of the game.
Available Editions
If you’re a collector, you’ll be happy to know that Persona 4 Golden is available in three different editions:
Standard Edition ($34.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
Golden Grimoire Edition ($69.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
- Comes with a Persona 4 Golden slipcover
- Features a Grimoire book box
- Includes a SteelBook
Midnight Channel Edition ($199.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
- Comes with a Lenticular Midnight Channel box
- Features a Persona 4 Golden slipcover
- Includes a Grimoire Book box
- Comes with a Persona 4 Golden official soundtrack
- Includes a premium trading card set
- Comes with Yu Naurkami’s glasses and display stand
- Features an All Out Attack 3D shadow box
- Includes a Metal Teddie statuette
- Comes with a SteelBook
- Features a Persona 4 Golden ending photo
- Includes a Midnight Channel pin
- Comes with an individually numbered certificate of authenticity
If you’re interested in the physical edition of Persona 4 Golden, pre-orders will be open from October 27 to December 10 through the Limited Run Games online store. Be sure to secure your copy before time runs out!
And for fans of Persona 3 Portable, don’t forget that pre-orders for its physical editions are currently open through Limited Run Games but will close on November 12.
Persona 4 Golden is currently available digitally for Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. Additionally, it can be purchased physically for PS Vita.
Pre-Orders Now Open for Persona 4 Golden Physical Edition
Exciting news for fans of the popular game, Persona 4 Golden! Limited Run Games has announced that pre-orders for the physical edition of Persona 4 Golden are now open. Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series / One, and Switch, this limited edition release is sure to delight fans of the game.
Available Editions
If you’re a collector, you’ll be happy to know that Persona 4 Golden is available in three different editions:
Standard Edition ($34.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
Golden Grimoire Edition ($69.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
- Comes with a Persona 4 Golden slipcover
- Features a Grimoire book box
- Includes a SteelBook
Midnight Channel Edition ($199.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
- Comes with a Lenticular Midnight Channel box
- Features a Persona 4 Golden slipcover
- Includes a Grimoire Book box
- Comes with a Persona 4 Golden official soundtrack
- Includes a premium trading card set
- Comes with Yu Naurkami’s glasses and display stand
- Features an All Out Attack 3D shadow box
- Includes a Metal Teddie statuette
- Comes with a SteelBook
- Features a Persona 4 Golden ending photo
- Includes a Midnight Channel pin
- Comes with an individually numbered certificate of authenticity
If you’re interested in the physical edition of Persona 4 Golden, pre-orders will be open from October 27 to December 10 through the Limited Run Games online store. Be sure to secure your copy before time runs out!
And for fans of Persona 3 Portable, don’t forget that pre-orders for its physical editions are currently open through Limited Run Games but will close on November 12.
Persona 4 Golden is currently available digitally for Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. Additionally, it can be purchased physically for PS Vita.
Pre-Orders Now Open for Persona 4 Golden Physical Edition
Exciting news for fans of the popular game, Persona 4 Golden! Limited Run Games has announced that pre-orders for the physical edition of Persona 4 Golden are now open. Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series / One, and Switch, this limited edition release is sure to delight fans of the game.
Available Editions
If you’re a collector, you’ll be happy to know that Persona 4 Golden is available in three different editions:
Standard Edition ($34.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
Golden Grimoire Edition ($69.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
- Comes with a Persona 4 Golden slipcover
- Features a Grimoire book box
- Includes a SteelBook
Midnight Channel Edition ($199.99)
- Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
- Comes with a Lenticular Midnight Channel box
- Features a Persona 4 Golden slipcover
- Includes a Grimoire Book box
- Comes with a Persona 4 Golden official soundtrack
- Includes a premium trading card set
- Comes with Yu Naurkami’s glasses and display stand
- Features an All Out Attack 3D shadow box
- Includes a Metal Teddie statuette
- Comes with a SteelBook
- Features a Persona 4 Golden ending photo
- Includes a Midnight Channel pin
- Comes with an individually numbered certificate of authenticity
If you’re interested in the physical edition of Persona 4 Golden, pre-orders will be open from October 27 to December 10 through the Limited Run Games online store. Be sure to secure your copy before time runs out!
And for fans of Persona 3 Portable, don’t forget that pre-orders for its physical editions are currently open through Limited Run Games but will close on November 12.
Persona 4 Golden is currently available digitally for Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. Additionally, it can be purchased physically for PS Vita.