Exciting news for fans of the popular game, Persona 4 Golden! Limited Run Games has announced that pre-orders for the physical edition of Persona 4 Golden are now open. Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series / One, and Switch, this limited edition release is sure to delight fans of the game.

Available Editions

If you’re a collector, you’ll be happy to know that Persona 4 Golden is available in three different editions:

Standard Edition ($34.99)

Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden

Golden Grimoire Edition ($69.99)

Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden

Comes with a Persona 4 Golden slipcover

Features a Grimoire book box

Includes a SteelBook

Midnight Channel Edition ($199.99)

Includes a physical copy of Persona 4 Golden

Comes with a Lenticular Midnight Channel box

Features a Persona 4 Golden slipcover

Includes a Grimoire Book box

Comes with a Persona 4 Golden official soundtrack

Includes a premium trading card set

Comes with Yu Naurkami’s glasses and display stand

Features an All Out Attack 3D shadow box

Includes a Metal Teddie statuette

Comes with a SteelBook

Features a Persona 4 Golden ending photo

Includes a Midnight Channel pin

Comes with an individually numbered certificate of authenticity

If you’re interested in the physical edition of Persona 4 Golden, pre-orders will be open from October 27 to December 10 through the Limited Run Games online store. Be sure to secure your copy before time runs out!

And for fans of Persona 3 Portable, don’t forget that pre-orders for its physical editions are currently open through Limited Run Games but will close on November 12.

Persona 4 Golden is currently available digitally for Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. Additionally, it can be purchased physically for PS Vita.