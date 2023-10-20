Poland’s Election Result Signals a Victory for Liberal Centrism and Potential Thaw in Relations

Introduction Poland’s recent election result is expected to have significant implications for its relations with the European Union (EU) and neighboring Ukraine. The incumbent Law and Justice (PiS) party secured the highest percentage of the vote, but opposition groups are likely to form a parliamentary majority.

The Push for Democratic Norms and Liberal Values Opposition leader Donald Tusk framed the election as an opportunity to restore democratic norms and liberal values following eight years of nationalist and socially-conservative policies under PiS rule. This victory for liberal centrism may not be well-received in Moscow, given the pro-EU and pro-Ukraine stance of the winning political parties.

The EU and Russia’s Concerns While Russia focuses on building closer ties with countries like China and India, EU unity remains a challenge for President Putin. The EU has imposed sanctions on Russia and provided military and economic support to Ukraine, which has strained relations between Moscow and the bloc. Poland, as an influential member of the EU, plays a crucial role in these dynamics.

Poland’s Geopolitical Significance Poland boasts the EU’s fifth-largest economy and population, and its NATO base hosts around 10,000 U.S. troops. The country has also taken in over a million refugees from Ukraine. However, tensions have arisen between Poland and the EU due to issues like a near-total ban on abortion and concerns over media freedoms. Additionally, Poland’s relationship with Ukraine has soured over trade disputes.

Potential Reset in Relations with Ukraine As the former European Council president, Tusk is likely to focus on bringing Poland back into the EU fold, unlocking bloc funds, and making Poland less obstructive to EU policies. He is also expected to advocate for EU accession for Ukraine. The recent tensions with Ukraine were influenced by the election campaign and concerns about Polish and Ukrainian interests clashing.

Shared Strategic Interests with Ukraine Regardless of the election outcome, Poland and Ukraine share a common interest in challenging Russian aggression. Poland would likely continue to support Ukraine through channels like humanitarian aid, sanctions against Russia, and providing refuge for Ukrainian refugees. However, there is a perception that Ukraine is shifting its focus towards closer relations with Germany rather than Poland.

Challenges Ahead for the Opposition The opposition now faces the task of forming a government and implementing its agenda. However, disagreements may arise within the coalition on economic and social issues, including social spending and abortion laws. Obstacles to passing legislation include President Andrzej Duda’s veto power and a Constitutional Tribunal dominated by PiS allies.