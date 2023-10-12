Reports of PlayStation Network Outages in North America

Thousands of reports have flooded the website DownDetector indicating that the PlayStation Network is currently experiencing outages, which seem to mostly be affecting parts of North America.

Confirmation of Issues from PlayStation Network

The main PlayStation Network Status website originally didn’t state that there were any issues, but reports on DownDetector and comments online seemed to indicate that there’s at least some level of trouble going on. Now, the official status website does confirm that gaming and social services are experiencing issues.

Caution for Players

Players should continue to enjoy and play their games, especially if they’re online titles, with caution, as there could potentially be connection issues.

Functional Limitations

Players have reported having issues partying up with friends online. While the PlayStation Store might still be working, other features are not functional.

No Cause for Concern on User’s End

Rest assured that the issue is not on your end, and it is hoped that whatever the problem is will be resolved soon.

Source – PlayStation, DownDetector