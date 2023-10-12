Launch Dates

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the launch of PlayStation 5 cloud streaming for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. This feature will allow users to play PlayStation 5 games without having to download them. The release dates for different regions are as follows:

Launch Dates

Japan: October 17th

Europe: October 23rd

North America: October 30th

Available Games

Initially, a selection of PlayStation 5 games will be available for streaming. However, Sony plans to support streaming for “hundreds of PlayStation 5 titles” in the future. Some of the games that will be available for streaming include:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Horizon Forbidden West

Ghost of Tsushima

Mortal Kombat 11

Saints Row IV

Hogwarts Legacy

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Calisto Protocol

Resident Evil 4

Dead Island 2

Genshin Impact

Fall Guys

Fortnite

Additional Benefits

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will also be able to enjoy other benefits such as:

Downloadable content and in-game purchases for streamed PlayStation 5 games

Multiple resolution options including 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p with 60 frames per second

Enhanced audio support for all PlayStation 5 audio capabilities including 5.1 and 7.1 as well as Tempest 3D Audiotech

Capture screenshots and record up to three minutes of video, which can be accessed in the Media Gallery on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation App

Please note that cloud streaming will initially be available exclusively via PlayStation 5 consoles. The supported countries include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States.

For a preview of PlayStation 5 Cloud Streaming, check out the trailer below.