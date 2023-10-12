PlayStation 5 Cloud Streaming to Launch for PlayStation Plus Premium Subscribers
Launch Dates
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the launch of PlayStation 5 cloud streaming for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. This feature will allow users to play PlayStation 5 games without having to download them. The release dates for different regions are as follows:
- Japan: October 17th
- Europe: October 23rd
- North America: October 30th
Available Games
Initially, a selection of PlayStation 5 games will be available for streaming. However, Sony plans to support streaming for “hundreds of PlayStation 5 titles” in the future. Some of the games that will be available for streaming include:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Saints Row IV
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Calisto Protocol
- Resident Evil 4
- Dead Island 2
- Genshin Impact
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
Additional Benefits
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will also be able to enjoy other benefits such as:
- Downloadable content and in-game purchases for streamed PlayStation 5 games
- Multiple resolution options including 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p with 60 frames per second
- Enhanced audio support for all PlayStation 5 audio capabilities including 5.1 and 7.1 as well as Tempest 3D Audiotech
- Capture screenshots and record up to three minutes of video, which can be accessed in the Media Gallery on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation App
Please note that cloud streaming will initially be available exclusively via PlayStation 5 consoles. The supported countries include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States.
For a preview of PlayStation 5 Cloud Streaming, check out the trailer below.
PlayStation 5 Cloud Streaming Trailer