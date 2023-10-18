During a recent podcast dedicated to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Phil Spencer, the executive, announced that future chapters of Call of Duty will offer the same content on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo consoles. He emphasized that Call of Duty will not be used as a tool to persuade players to buy an Xbox console.

“To all Call of Duty players on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles, I want you to feel completely included in this community. We do not want you to miss out on any content like exclusive skins or timed exclusives; that’s not our objective. We strive to achieve complete parity across all platforms at the time of launch and in terms of content.”

“There might be differences in resolution and frame rates due to hardware performance, but apart from that, there won’t be any discrepancies. We do not want to utilize Call of Duty to push you into purchasing an Xbox console. Our aim is to ensure that the Call of Duty community feels supported across all platforms.”

“In previous instances, we have been on the receiving end of exclusives, including skins and timed exclusive releases. Even the latest beta was unavailable on Xbox during the first week. However, I do not think that benefits the community or the game. Therefore, regardless of the platform you own, I want you to feel 100% part of the Call of Duty Nation.”