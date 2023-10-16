Article Title

In an October 16 post on the Lido blog, the cross-platform staking solution announced that it has decided to phase out Lido on the Solana protocol in the coming months.

Starting on the same day of publication, new storage activities will cease.

Upcoming operational changes

The Peer-to-Peer (P2P) team, known for its contributions to the Lido Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and the development of Lido on Solana since March 2022, recently submitted two scenarios to the Lido DAO, to either continue development or stop Lido on Solana.

After discussion and voting, the decision was made to go with the latter to perform a phased shutdown of Lido on Solana.



You may also like:

P2P is requesting $1.5 million in funding to support Lido in Solana

As part of the announcement, Lido is also highlighting November 17 as the date scheduled to begin the voluntary node operator decommissioning process, and February 4, 2024, the date on which support for Lido on Solana Frontend will end. On this date, the removal will only be possible through the command line interface (CLI).

Voting begins

In a September 5 post, Yuri Medyakov and the P2P team presented a proposal to cease Lido’s Solana operations by February 2024, which would entail phasing out Lido’s Solana support over a five-month period, with a monthly allocation of $20,000 to cover maintenance expenses.

Voting for this proposal was scheduled to begin within four weeks from this date, allowing community members to participate in a discussion of the proposal in the Lido Forum.

The Lido DAO currently sets the critical parameters of liquid mortgage protocols by leveraging governance-driven voting power.