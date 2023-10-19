A new update has been released for PGA Tour 2K23 Update 1.20. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.PGA Tour 2K23 Update 1.20 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Gareth Bale added as playable golfer
Gareth Bale’s Dream Course “The Elevens” added to playable courses
Asian Architecture pack added to Course Designer
Ranked Matchmaking points system tuning to facilitate more consistent progression
Addressed reported concerns related to Ranked Matchmaking exploits